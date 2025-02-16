Washington Nationals Signing Former Cardinals Infielder Paul DeJong to 1-Year Deal
The Washington Nationals have agreed to a deal with veteran infielder Paul DeJong, USA Today's Bob Nightengale was first to report Sunday morning.
DeJong is set to sign a one-year, $1 million contract, per Nightengale.
The 31-year-old finished out the 2024 season with the Kansas City Royals after getting traded by the Chicago White Sox at the deadline. On the whole last year, he hit .227 with 24 home runs, 56 RBIs, a .703 OPS, -8 defensive runs saved and a 0.9 WAR across 139 games.
DeJong was once one of baseball's most promising young shortstops, finishing second in NL Rookie of the Year voting with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017. He was named an All-Star and a Gold Glove finalists in 2019, blasting 30 home runs while posting 24 defensive runs saved and a 5.3 WAR.
Through his age-25 season, DeJong was a .251 hitter with a .785 OPS, averaging 31 home runs, 35 doubles, 89 RBIs, 12 defensive runs saved and a 4.6 WAR per 162 games.
DeJong's production soon fell off, though, as he has hit .208 with a .648 OPS in the five seasons since. His 162-game averages have dropped to 22 home runs, 18 doubles, 63 RBIs, one defensive run saved and a 0.9 WAR, as well.
The Cardinals punted on DeJong midway through 2023, trading the infielder to the Toronto Blue Jays just before his record-breaking six-year, $26 million contract was set to expire. The Blue Jays then released DeJong, who got scooped up by the San Francisco Giants.
DeJong made $6.9 million in 2024, between his $1.75 million salary with the White Sox, his $150K bonus for reaching 400 plate appearances, his $3 million buyout from the Cardinals and his $2 million buyout from the Blue Jays. For his career, DeJong has made roughly $30.8 million.
The Nationals have CJ Abrams in place as their shortstop of the future, so DeJong is unlikely to unseat him there. He can serve as Abrams' backup for the time being, on top of competing for time at third base with José Tena and Amed Rosario.
Related MLB Stories
- JIMÉNEZ TRANSFORMS BODY: According to Rays manager Kevin Cash, former White Sox and Orioles slugger Eloy Jiménez has lost almost 25 pounds this offseason. CLICK HERE
- NO BICHETTE EXTENSION TALKS: All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette confirmed that he has not had any discussions about a contract extension with the Blue Jays so far. CLICK HERE
- GALLO HEADS TO CHICAGO: Joey Gallo may not be the superstar home run hitter he used to be with the Rangers, but the White Sox have decided to give him another shot. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.