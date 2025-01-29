Athletics Sell Out First Ever Home Opener in Sacramento
According to a press release from the organization, the Athletics have sold out their first-ever home opener in Sacramento, which is March 31 against the Chicago Cubs. The A's will open the regular season on March 27 against the Seattle Mariners before returning "home."
The team is playing in Sacramento for the next few seasons while they wait for their new ballpark in Las Vegas to be built. They previously played in Oakland from 1968-2024.
Per the Athletics:
More than 74,000 registered for the opportunity to purchase tickets for the first Major League Baseball game in the Sacramento region. Those selected for the purchase opportunity began to be notified Tuesday morning, and tickets were sold out by the evening.
Although advanced tickets are sold out for Opening Day, the A’s will make 250 lawn seats available for a fixed price of $25 for all 81 regular season home games, including Opening Day, on the day of each game. More details about day-of-game tickets will be shared closer to the season.
The A's are sharing a minor league stadium with the Sacramento River Cats, who are the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.
After finishing fourth in the American League West last season, the A's should be better in 2025. They already have a homegrown core that starting to blossom, led by Brent Rooker and Lawrence Butler. Furthermore, JJ Bleday turned in a strong 2024 and the team was able to lock up starting pitcher Luis Severino to a multi-year deal in free agency.
