Atlanta Braves Make Surprising Roster Decision with Franchise Icon
The Atlanta Braves have made a surprising roster decision on Saturday, announcing that they have designated possible Hall of Fame closer Craig Kimbrel for assignment after just one game.
Kimbrel signed a minor league deal with Atlanta on March 18 and he made 18 effective appearances at multiple minor league stops before getting promoted on Friday. He threw a scoreless inning and recorded one strikeout.
A now 16-year veteran, Kimbrel is a nine-time All-Star, a Rookie of the Year winner and a World Series champion (2018). He's played for the Braves, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles.
He served as the O's closer last year, struggling to the tune of a 5.33 ERA in 57 games. He had 23 saves. Lifetime, he has 440 saves, which is good enough for fifth on the all-time list behind Mariano Rivera, Trevor Hoffman, Lee Smith and Kenley Jansen.
Overall, he's appeared in 838 games with a 2.59 ERA. He spent the first five years of his career in Atlanta. Now that he's been DFA'd, the Braves will have an opportunity to trade him, and there will likely be some interest.
In the minor leagues, he was 0-0 with a 2.00 ERA. He recorded two saves, striking out 23 batters in 18.0 innings. He had a 0.94 WHIP.
The Braves are 27-35 and in fourth place in the National League East. They'll play the San Francisco Giants on Saturday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. ET.
