Atlanta Braves Pitcher Ian Anderson Back on Mound as He Recovers From Tommy John Surgery
Atlanta Braves pitcher Ian Anderson was back on the mound at spring training on Saturday as he recovers from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in 2023.
Per Grant McAuley, Braves Insider, who posted the video:
Great to see Ian Anderson on the mound. It's an important spring for the righty after two seasons on the road back from Tommy John. He'll look to crack the #Braves rotation coming out of camp as he's out of options.
Still just 26 years old, Anderson holds a 22-13 lifetime record for Atlanta. In 52 career starts, he's got a 3.97 ERA. He helped the Braves get to the NLCS in 2020 and helped them win the World Series in 2021, when he threw five no-hit innings against the Houston Astros.
Anderson struggled in 2022, pitching to an ERA of 5.00, and then missed all of 2023 with the Tommy John Surgery. He came back to make 15 minor league appearances in 2024, going 3-2 with a 3.44 ERA across four levels. He had a 3.96 in 10 Triple-A appearances.
The Braves are coming off a season in which they finished second in the National League East and were eliminated in the NLDS by the San Diego Padres. Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez and Spencer Schwellenbach figure to begin the year in the rotation for Atlanta.
Anderson and Grant Holmes figure to take the four and five spots, at least until Spencer Strider comes back from his own elbow surgery. That could be at the end of April.
