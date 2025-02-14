Former All-Star Marcus Stroman Takes Defiant Stance as He Reports to Yankees Spring Training
New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman showed up at spring training on Friday and made his position defiantly clear.
Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com:
Marcus Stroman: “I’m a starter. I won’t pitch out of the bullpen.”
Despite Stroman's assertion, barring injury, there isn't really a place for him in the rotation with the Yankees. Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt will serve as the five starters. That leaves Stroman in the bullpen, traded or designated for assignment and free to go somewhere else.
Let's examine this from all sides:
1) Stroman is a prideful guy who likely sees a trip to the bullpen as a demotion.
The 10-year veteran is 87-85 lifetime with a 3.72 ERA. Stroman is the former ace of the Blue Jays but has also pitched for the Mets and Chicago Cubs. He made the All-Star Game with Toronto in 2019 and Chicago in 2023.
Stroman made his debut with Toronto in 2014 and won double-digit games in two separate seasons with the Jays. He helped Toronto to the ALCS in both the 2015 and 2016 seasons. He went 10-9 for the Yankees last season, but did not see any action in the postseason as the Yankees advanced to the World Series.
2) Stroman has a contract option that vests in 2026 if he hits 140 innings in 2025. That's another $18 million that he surely wants, and he won't achieve it as a reliever.
And from the Yankees perspective:
1) As stated above, they already have five starters. They moved Nestor Cortes in a trade this offseason for the same reason.
2) Stroman is due $18 million this year and has the potential of $18 million next year. Do the Yankees want to just eat that money and jettison him in a DFA? And will another team want to acquire him and absorb any of his money at all?
It's a story that will continue to play out at spring training over the coming days and weeks.
