Longtime Slugger Listed as Someone Who "Makes Sense" For Tampa Bay Rays in Free Agency
Writing for the New York Post on Friday, MLB Insider Jon Heyman suggested that free agent slugger J.D. Martinez "makes sense" for the Tampa Bay Rays in free agency.
Even though spring training has started, there are several unsigned players looking for work, and there are teams looking to improve. Heyman's suggestion of Martinez to the Rays is just speculation, but it's certainly valid: The Rays, who finished 80-82 last season, could lengthen their lineup and bench by adding Martinez, who has a sterling reputation and resume.
The Rays could make sense for J.D. Martinez, who’s missed in the Mets clubhouse.
A 14-year veteran of the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Mets, Martinez has been one of the most productive players in baseball over the last several years.
A three-time Silver Slugger winner, he owns a .283 lifetime average. He's popped 331 homers and driven in 1,071 runs. He has five seasons with 30 homers or more, including two of 40 or more. He also led all of baseball in RBI (130) back in 2018. Martinez has five seasons of more than 100 RBI and is a six-time All-Star. He helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series.
He had 33 homers for the Dodgers just two seasons ago and then signed a one-year deal with the Mets before the 2024 season, hitting .235 with 16 homers and 69 RBI. He helped the Mets get to the National League Championship Series, where they lost to Los Angeles.
He's 37 years old and has said he doesn't want to retire, so if a team comes calling, he just might jump at the opportunity.
