Key Boston Red Sox Pitcher Dealing with Nagging Injury at Start of Spring Training
According to Chris Cotillo of Mass Live, Boston Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford is dealing with a knee injury at the beginning of camp.
Crawford still has a chance to be ready for Opening Day, but it definitely bears monitoring.
Kutter Crawford is a bit behind other pitchers due to patellar tendon soreness. Opening Day definitely not ruled out.
Brayan Bello has minor shoulder soreness and was shut down for a couple days but is back to throwing.
Crawford, a 28-year-old Florida native, made 33 starts for the Red Sox last season, going 9-16 with a 4.36 ERA. He struck out 175 batters in 183.2 innings.
Heading into this season, his role is unclear. The Red Sox figure to go with Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Bello, Tanner Houck and Lucas Giolito in the rotation. Crawford could act as a multi-inning relief option or could serve as the sixth starter in a six-man rotation, which has been discussed as well. Both Buehler and Giolito are coming off injuries and could use a lessened workload, which a six-man rotation would help achieve.
A four-year veteran, Crawford has spent his entire career with the Red Sox. He's 18-31 with a 4.56 and his 16 losses led all of baseball in 2024.
Boston is coming off a season in which they went 81-81, finishing third in the American League East. However, after adding Crochet, Buehler and Alex Bregman, things are looking up for the Sox, who could contend for the division title.
The Red Sox open the season on March 27.
