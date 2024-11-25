Ballpark Issues Now Changing Way Tampa Bay Rays Build Their Roster For 2025
According to the Tampa Bay Times, the Tampa Bay Rays have a new roster concern this offseason as a result of their ballpark situation.
To accommodate the possibility of lengthy rain delays and rainouts that are associated with an outdoor ballpark in Florida, the Rays are looking at relievers that can cover multiple innings at a time.
Per President of Baseball Operations Erik Neander:
“it’s…making sure that we can protect our arms and maneuver the roster in a way where if a game gets disrupted and delayed after two innings and you lose a starter, and then you’ve got to cover four or five [innings] as it comes back before you can go to the bullpen, that you have the ability to maneuver day to day as needed, to cover that and do it in a way that’s responsible for the well-being of the group.”
In addition to the rain situation, the Rays also could use swing guys to help cover for pitchers returning from injury. Ace Shane McClanahan underwent Tommy John surgery at the end of 2023 and likely won't be ready for a full workload in 2025, so the team will need more arms to help alleviate stress on him.
The Rays finished 80-82 last season, which was good enough for fourth in the American League East. Talented (and more healthy), they should be able to compete in the division, but this ballpark situation has thrown a wrench in the plans for both the short and long-term.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.