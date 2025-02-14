Baltimore Orioles All-Star Closer Gives Excellent Injury Update as Comeback Effort Continues
Speaking with the media on Friday morning, Baltimore Orioles All-Star closer Felix Bautista delivered a solid update as he recovers from Tommy John surgery that cost him the entire 2024 season.
Per Jake Rill of MLB.com:
#Orioles closer Félix Bautista just met with the media for the first time this spring. He said he’s currently at about 85% strength in his throwing program, but he’s confident he’ll be at 100% by Opening Day.
The 29-year-old Bautista was arguably the top reliever in the game in 2023, going 8-2 with a 1.48 ERA. He saved 33 games while striking out 110 batters in just 61.0 innings. He also made the All-Star Game and was a major part of the 101-win season that saw the O's return to the playoffs.
The Orioles made the playoffs in 2024 without him, but were bested in the wild card round by the Kansas City Royals. Given the strong nature of their lineup with Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday, Colton Cowser and Adley Rutschman, the Orioles figure to be very strong again in 2025, but there are questions to answer after losing Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander in free agency. Furthermore, the O's are dealing with injuries to Trevor Rogers and Kyle Bradish, the latter of whom will be out through at least mid-season.
The American League East figures to be a gauntlet again this season, as the Yankees got to the World Series last year and the Boston Red Sox brought in Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler and Alex Bregman.
