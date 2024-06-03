Baltimore Orioles Call Up Top Prospect Connor Norby to Make MLB Debut
The Baltimore Orioles have selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Connor Norby from Triple-A Norfolk, the club announced Monday.
MLB.com's Jake Rill and The Baltimore Sun's Matt Weyrich were among the first to report that Norby was on his way to join the Orioles for their road game against the Toronto Blue Jays. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Monday morning that Norby was officially getting the call.
Norby will wear No. 12.
The 23-year-old utility man is the No. 6 prospect in Baltimore's farm system, according to MLB Pipeline. Both Baseball America and Baseball Prospectus had Norby ranked as a top-100 prospect entering 2023, but not in 2024.
Norby's arrival on the 26-man active roster was offset by infielder Jorge Mateo hitting the 7-day concussion injured list. Mateo got hit in the head by Cedric Mullins' bat in the on-deck circle during Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Left-handed pitcher Nick Vespi was also called up from Triple-A Norfolk. The Orioles then designated right-handed pitcher Thyago Vieira for assignment nine days after acquiring him in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Orioles selected Norby in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of East Carolina. He worked his way up from High-A to Triple-A in 2022, then spent all of 2023 with Triple-A Norfolk.
Last season, Norby hit .290 with 21 home runs, 40 doubles, 92 RBI, 10 stolen bases and an .842 OPS. He spent three-quarters of his time at second base, logging the rest of his defensive innings in the corner outfield spots.
Norby has been splitting his time more evenly between second base, left field and right field in 2024. At the plate, he is batting .286 with nine home runs, 17 doubles, 36 RBI, seven stolen bases and an .884 OPS through 51 games.
A wrist injury cost Norby a week of action in May, but he has only gotten hotter since returning. Over his last 15 games, Norby is batting .309 with a .952 OPS.
In 14 Spring Training appearances, Norby hit .276 with one home run, three doubles, three RBI, one stolen base and an .827 OPS.
Norby is part of a treasure trove of young talent in the Orioles' farm system, which boasts four of the top 25 prospects in baseball. Even with Norby headed to the majors, Triple-A Norfolk alone still has shortstop Jackson Holliday, third baseman Coby Mayo and outfielder Heston Kjerstad – MLB Pipeline's No. 1, No. 19 and No. 21 prospects.
Baltimore also has the 2022 AL Rookie of the Year runner-up in catcher Adley Rutschman, the 2023 AL Rookie of the Year winner in shortstop Gunnar Henderson and a top contender for the 2024 honor in outfielder Colton Cowser.
First pitch for Monday's series opener between the Orioles and Blue Jays is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET from Rogers Centre. Norby is starting at second base and batting ninth.
