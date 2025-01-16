Baltimore Orioles Claim Infielder Jacob Amaya Off Waivers From Chicago White Sox
The Baltimore Orioles have claimed infielder Jacob Amaya off waivers from the Chicago White Sox, the team announced Thursday afternoon.
Amaya had been designated for assignment by the White Sox on Jan. 8, when the team officially signed infielder Josh Rojas. To make room for Amaya on their own 40-man roster, the Orioles have designated right-handed pitcher Roansy Contreras for assignment.
Amaya was a top-10 prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers' farm system before eventually getting dealt to the Miami Marlins in exchange for veteran infielder Miguel Rojas in 2023. He made his MLB debut later that year, only to get designated for assignment and traded to the Houston Astros at the start of the 2024 campaign.
The Astros didn't hold onto Amaya for long, either, designating him for assignment themselves this past August. The White Sox scooped Amaya up off waivers and trotted him out in 23 big league contests down the stretch.
Amaya proceeded to hit .179 with three RBI, one stolen base, a .419 OPS and a 0.0 WAR in that limited action. In the field, however, Amaya racked up three defensive runs saved at shortstop.
In his minor league career, Amaya is a .251 hitter with a .741 OPS, averaging 15 home runs, 80 RBI and 11 stolen bases per 162 games.
The 26-year-old is unlikely to claim a starting job in Baltimore, considering shortstop Gunnar Henderson, second baseman Jackson Holliday and third baseman Jordan Westburg are all already in place. Even beating out Ramón Urías for a bench spot could prove difficult for Amaya.
Jorge Mateo is expected to be limited throughout Spring Training, though, and he might not be ready in time for Opening Day after undergoing elbow surgery last August. If the Orioles want to carry two backup infielders to start the season, Amaya might be in the running for a fringe roster spot.
Mateo's return from injury and top prospect Coby Mayo's impending promotion make it hard to see Amaya as a part of Baltimore's long-term plans, but he could find a way to contribute before he gets sent packing again.
