Baltimore Orioles DH Ryan O'Hearn Thanks Boston Red Sox For Trading Rafael Devers
Before he got traded to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, Rafael Devers was far and away the favorite to serve as the American League's starting designated hitter in the All-Star Game.
Devers racked up 796,382 votes from fans during his time with the Boston Red Sox, per the update MLB issued one week after the ballots opened. That was twice as many as the next highest vote-getter at the position in the American League, Baltimore Orioles veteran Ryan O'Hearn.
But with Devers gone, O'Hearn has taken over the top spot. New York Yankees designated hitter Ben Rice now ranks second with 232,331 votes, while Chicago White Sox designated hitter Mike Tauchman ranks third with 177,483.
On Tuesday's episode of Foul Territory, O'Hearn showed his thanks for the shakeup, one which could vault him into a starring role in Atlanta next month.
"I just wanna shoutout Craig Breslow real quick," O'Hearn said. "Appreciate you, man, helping me in the standings."
O'Hearn is batting .306 with 10 home runs, nine doubles, 27 RBIs, an .881 OPS and a 1.6 WAR through 59 games this season, putting him on pace for a career year across the board. Devers, meanwhile, is batting .272 with 15 home runs, 18 doubles, 58 RBIs, a .905 OPS and a 2.3 WAR.
At the moment, Devers ranks second in All-Star votes among National League designated hitters, holding a solid cushion above Chicago Cubs standout Seiya Suzuki and his 358,138 votes. Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani led the group with 1,398,771 votes as of Monday.
