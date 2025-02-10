Baltimore Orioles Insider Says Rotation is Biggest Question Heading into Spring Training
According to MLB.com, the uncertainty around the starting rotation is the biggest question for the Baltimore Orioles heading into spring training.
And that certainly seems fair, considering that the O's lost former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes in free agency, as well as former ace John Means. On top of that, Kyle Bradish is still out with an elbow injury sustained last season.
The O's have attempted to plug the holes in the rotation by signing veteran Charlie Morton and Japanese veteran Tomoyuki Sugano, but neither of them are sure things at this point.
Per MLB.com:
The O’s will have plenty of starters competing for rotation spots. Zach Eflin, Grayson Rodriguez, Dean Kremer, Albert Suárez and Cade Povich have all returned. Charlie Morton ($15 million) and Tomoyuki Sugano ($13 million) signed one-year deals. And Chayce McDermott (Baltimore’s No. 5 prospect at the end of last season per MLB Pipeline) is also in the mix. But there’s no longer a true ace because Corbin Burnes left for Arizona on a six-year, $210 million deal. The Orioles will need to find out whether their collection of arms is strong enough, while also figuring out how to slot them in
The Orioles are coming off a season that saw them finish second in the American League East and advance to the wild card round of the playoffs, where they were upended by the Kansas City Royals in two games.
Armed with young stars like Gunnar Henderson and Jordan Westburg, the O's should be very formidable again, but it won't be easy to replace Burnes, or the 40-homer power provided by Anthony Santander. He left in free agency as well, signing with the Toronto Blue Jays.
The O's have replaced him with slugger Tyler O'Neill, who they signed in free agency as well.
The Orioles report to spring training this week and open the regular season on March 27.
Related MLB Stories
SUPER PAIR: With spring training set to start this week, Pittsbugh Pirates ace Paul Skenes elected to enjoy his last days of free time at the Super Bowl with Livvy Dunne. CLICK HERE:
ELOY BATTLING: Eloy Jimenez, the former Chicago White Sox slugger, is looking to make the Tampa Bay Rays. Here's where he stands. CLICK HERE:
DAN THE MAN: Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino will be back in Miami for Opening Day. Here's why. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.