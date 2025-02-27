Baltimore Orioles' Jackson Holliday Receiving Guidance at Spring Training From Franchise Icon
According to an interesting report from MASN, Baltimore Orioles youngster Jackson Holliday receiving invaluable coaching at spring training from former O's All-Star Brian Roberts.
The tutelage centers primarily on Holliday’s footwork at second.
“It really did help with one or two tips,” he said. “I’m excited. After one day I felt a whole lot better and decided to try it again today. Just some simple feet stuff, not crossing myself off and being open, and it was very helpful.”
Roberts instructed Holliday to keep his feet even on feeds to the shortstop covering the bag, rather than having his right foot ahead of the left. Old shortstop habits are hard to break.
The former No. 1 overall pick in the draft, the 21-year-old Holliday made his major league debut last season, hitting .189 in 190 at-bats. He popped five homers and drove in 23 while also stealing five bases. He's said he wants to steal more bases this year and evidently, he wants to get more comfortable at second.
Roberts, now 47, spent 14 years in the big leagues with the Orioles and New York Yankees. A two-time All-Star, he led the American League in doubles twice and stolen bases once, nabbing 50 bags in 2007. A lifetime .276 hitter, he also hit 97 career homers and drove in 542 runs.
Roberts was also a former first-round pick, having been selected 50th overall out of the University of North Carolina.
The Orioles are coming off a season in which they finished second in the AL East before being bounced in the wild card round of the playoffs.
