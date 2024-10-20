Baltimore Orioles Owner Issues Declaration Which Should Have Fans Pumped
After winning 101 games and capturing the American League East in 2023, the Baltimore Orioles were supposed to challenge for a World Series title in 2024.
But it wasn't to be as the O's fizzled over the last few months of the season. Though Baltimore made the playoffs as the top wild card team, they were unable to repeat as division champions and ultimately were swept in the best-of-three wild card round by the Kansas City Royals.
However, new owner David Rubenstein recently made some comments to NPR that should have the fanbase excited for what's coming:
“So I have to recognize that it may not happen. I’m now 75 years old. It’s unlikely that I’ll be, you know, doing this for 20 more years. So I’ve got to speed up the effort to get [to] a World Series a lot sooner than maybe some younger owners would.”
It seems as if Rubenstein grasps the sense of urgency with the organization, and that's a good thing. After all, the Orioles are in a window where Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Jordan Westburg, Jackson Holliday and Grayson Rodriguez are all on rookie contracts. There is room to spend around that young core and Rubenstein has enough capital to go and make almost anything happen.
And he'll need to, given that both Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander are ticketed for free agency. Both players should get deals that eclipse $150 million easily, and they could easily surpass $200 million as well.
Baltimore hasn't won a World Series since 1983.
Full playoff schedule in real time
- BASEBALL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE: The baseball postseason is in high gear now, two games into the AL and NL championship series. Here is the latest on the schedule, with dates, game times, TV information and pitching matchups. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.