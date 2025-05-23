Baltimore Orioles Recall Former All-Star Trevor Rogers to Make 1st MLB Start of 2025
The Baltimore Orioles are recalling left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers from Triple-A Norfolk, the Baltimore Banner's Danielle Allentuck and others reported Friday morning.
Rogers will be the 27th man on the Orioles' active roster for their doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox on Friday. The 27-year-old southpaw is in line to start game two, marking his first MLB appearance since 2024.
The Orioles traded outfielder Kyle Stowers and infielder Connor Norby to the Miami Marlins at last summer's deadline to bring in Rogers, attempting to bolster their starting rotation ahead of a big-time playoff push. Instead, Rogers went 0-2 with a 7.11 ERA, 1.842 WHIP, 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.4 WAR across four starts in Baltimore down the stretch, ultimately getting sent down to the minors in August.
Rogers suffered a right knee subluxation in January and hit the injured list at the end of spring training. When his rehab assignment came to a close earlier this month, Rogers was activated and optioned to Triple-A.
In five minor league starts this season, Rogers is 0-2 with a 7.71 ERA, 1.653 WHIP and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
Rogers was an All-Star and NL Rookie of the Year runner-up in 2021, but he has yet to come anywhere near his 2.64 ERA, 1.150 WHIP or 3.5 WAR ever since. The Orioles are running out of time and options, though, considering their 16-32 record and league-worst rotation.
The Orioles and Red Sox's showdowns at Fenway Park on Friday are scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET and 7:10 p.m. ET.
