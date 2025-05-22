Broadcaster Calls Out Fan Wearing New York Mets, New York Yankees Crossover Hat
In a way, New York Mets and New York Yankees fans were aligned Wednesday night.
But one fan may have taken things a little too far.
The Mets visited the Boston Red Sox this week, taking on the Yankees' biggest rival. Any Yankees fans wanting the Red Sox to lose were, as a result, rooting for the Mets to win.
In the sixth inning of Wednesday's series finale in Boston, the SNY broadcast cut to a fan wearing a hat that featured both Mets and Yankees logos. The moment play-by-play Gary Cohen caught a glimpse, he dove head-first into what turned out to be a viral rant.
"I'm sorry, that is illegal, you may not wear that hat," Cohen said. "That is not kosher, not legal, not OK. New York, make up your mind. You want sauerkraut on your hot dog, you want onions on your hot dog? You want nova on your bagel and schmear, you want white fish? Mets or Yankees?"
This isn't the first time New Yorkers have been up in arms about a combined Mets-Yankees hat. Mayor Eric Adams wore one when the two teams were in the ALCS and NLCS last fall, drawing ire from fans far and wide.
The anonymous fan at Fenway Park surely didn't drum up as much of a storm as Adams did, but that didn't stop Cohen from putting the man on blast.
The Mets went on to win 5-1, avoiding the sweep and puting their 1-5 skid behind them. New York has Thursday off, then is set to open a home series with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.
