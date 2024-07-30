Baltimore Orioles Acquire Starting Pitcher Trevor Rogers in Trade With Miami Marlins
The Miami Marlins have agreed to trade starting pitcher Trevor Rogers to the Baltimore Orioles, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday afternoon.
Per Rosenthal, the Orioles are sending outfielder Kyle Stowers and infielder Connor Norby back to Miami to complete the deal. Norby was ranked as the No. 5 prospect in Baltimore's farm system, while Stowers was ranked No. 8 when he exceeded his rookie eligibility in 2022.
The move doesn't come out of nowhere, as MLB Network's Jon Morosi said last week that Rogers was an "under-the-radar trade candidate to watch."
Rogers is 2-9 with a 4.53 ERA, 1.528 WHIP and .276 batting average against this season, but he does still boast a 1.4 WAR. And while he is only 1-2 over his last 10 starts, the lefty has a 3.32 ERA, 1.291 WHIP and .244 batting average against in that span.
This marks the Orioles' first move of deadline day, and their third major trade of the past week. They traded outfielder Austin Hays to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for reliever Seranthony Domínguez on Friday, then acquired starting pitcher Zach Eflin from the Tampa Bay Rays later that afternoon.
Miami, on the other hand, has been open for business virtually all season. They started their selling spree by sending reigning batting champion Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres in May, then traded left-handed pitcher AJ Puk to the Arizona Diamondbacks and center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the New York Yankees last week.
First baseman Josh Bell got dealt to the Diamondbacks shortly after the Rogers deal, and closer Tanner Scott could soon follow them out of town, according to reports.
Rogers made his MLB debut in 2020, then fully broke out in 2021. He went 7-8 with a 2.64 ERA, 1.150 WHIP, .218 batting average against and 3.5 WAR across 25 starts that season, getting named an All-Star and finishing runner-up in the NL Rookie of the Year race.
Since that star-marking turn, though, Rogers is 7-22 with a 4.92 ERA, 1.494 WHIP and 1.1 WAR. He was also limited to just four starts in 2023 due to a string of bicep, lat and shoulder injuries.
If Rogers can stay hot and continue to approach his 2021 production, he may wind up being worth the price the Orioles paid for him.
Baltimore traded for Corbin Burnes in the offseason and Eflin last week, but John Means, Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells are all out for the season. If the Orioles were going to surpass last year's finish in the ALDS, starting pitching reinforcements were certainly high on their list of priorities.
Norby is batting .188 with two home runs, three RBI, a .594 OPS and a 0.0 WAR through nine career MLB appearances. In 277 games with Triple-A Norfolk, meanwhile, Norby hit .296 with 41 home runs, 156 RBI, 23 stolen bases and an .877 OPS.
Stowers is a .229 hitter with four home runs, 20 RBI and a .643 OPS in 67 big league games over the past three seasons. Just in 2024, he is batting .306 with a .797 OPS through 19 appearances.
In 243 Triple-A outings, Stowers is a .253 hitter with 57 home runs, 193 RBI and an .870 OPS.
