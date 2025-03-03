Baltimore Orioles Star Gunnar Henderson Reportedly Feeling Better After Injury Scare
Baltimore Orioles star Gunnar Henderson is reportedly feeling much better after leaving a game last week with "right side discomfort." Manager Brandon Hyde said on Monday that he's feeling the "best he's felt" since the injury happened on Thursday.
Jake Rill, who covers the Orioles, had the information on social media:
The 23-year-old Alabama native was an All-Star last season, posting a robust 9.1 WAR. He hit 37 home runs, leading the Orioles to a second-place finish in the American League East and a playoff berth. In addition to his home runs, he hit .281 with 92 RBI and 21 stolen bases. He was a Silver Slugger winner and finished fourth in the American League MVP voting, behind Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr. and Juan Soto. He's invaluable to the Orioles lineup so this news is certainly welcome.
Heading into his fourth major league season, Henderson should be seen as an MVP candidate in the American League. He's a .268 lifetime hitter with 69 homers already. He pairs with Adley Rutchman to make one of the best young duos in all of baseball and he'll be counted on even more considering the O's lost Anthony Santander to the Toronto Blue Jays in free agency.
He'll also pair with Jackson Holliday to make up a dynamic young duo in the middle infield. Holliday is the former top prospect in all of baseball and made his debut last season. He'll be playing second base alongside Henderson.
You can expect to see Henderson back in a Grapefruit League lineup later this week.
