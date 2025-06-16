Baseball World Reacts to Stunning Trade of Rafael Devers From Red Sox to Giants
The Boston Red Sox traded three-time All-Star, and the face of the franchise, Rafael Devers on Sunday afternoon in a stunning move. They sent him to the San Francisco Giants for Kyle Harrison, Jordan Hicks and two prospects, with the Giants taking all of the $230 or so million remaining on his contract.
After the move was complete, baseball fans and media from all over reacted on social media:
Per Joon Lee, formerly of ESPN:
The Rafael Devers trade is the result of organizational dysfunction and declining culture from John Henry.
This is a team claims to have an organizational north star of longterm sustainability, but doesn't have the patience to stomach what it takes to make that happen
Per Jared Carrabis, host of the popular Section 10 Red Sox podcast:
The Red Sox really said to themselves, “I know it’s been five years and everyone already hates us for it and thinks we’re complete idiots, but how do we make the Mookie Betts trade look even worse? I got it. Let’s trade Rafael Devers a year and a half into his 10-year deal.”
Per Talkin' Jake of Jomboy Media:
Contracts matter. Roster flexibility. Having the right young talent. Defense.
I want to be the team that has RafaelDevers every single time.
Giants and Red Sox are must watch baseball teams for the next month/half decade
Per Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald:
The Red Sox extended Rafael Devers because they knew they couldn’t let him go after throwing away Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts.
I’m not sure how they could possibly think they’ve earned enough goodwill with fans to trade him less than 3 years after giving him the contract…
The Red Sox will be back in action on Monday night against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET.
Devers will see his old team on Friday night when the Red Sox visit the Giants.
