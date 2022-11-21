Skip to main content
Beltran, A-Rod, Sheffield Highlight 2023 MLB BBWAA Hall of Fame Ballot

The 2023 Major League Baseball Hall of Fame ballot that will be voted upon by the Baseball Writers' Association of America was released Monday morning. The ballot includes 14 players entering their first year of eligibility, including Carlos Beltran.
28 players were featured on the ballot, including 14 new additions to this year's ballot, each in their first year of eligibility.

Jeff Kent is the only player on the ballot entering his final year of candidacy, from the BBWAA vote.

In order for a player to make the Hall of Fame via the BBWAA vote, a player must received a vote from at least 75% of the baseball writers. Writers can vote for a maximum of ten players on their ballot.

The class National Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2023 will be announced Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Here's a look at the 2023 ballot:

Bobby Abreu (4th year on ballot — 8.6% in 2022)

Bronson Arroyo (1st year)

Carlos Beltran (1st year)

Mark Buehrle (3rd year — 5.8% in 2022)

Matt Cain (1st year)

R.A. Dickey (1st year)

Jacoby Ellsbury (1st year)

Andre Ethier (1st year)

J.J. Hardy (1st year)

Todd Helton (5th year — 52% in 2022)

Torii Hunter (3rd year — 5.3% in 2022)

Andruw Jones (6th year — 41.4% in 2022)

Jeff Kent (10th year — 32.7% in 2022)

John Lackey (1st year)

Mike Napoli (1st year)

Jhonny Peralta (1st year)

Andy Pettitte (5th year — 10.7% in 2022)

Manny Ramirez (7th year — 28.9% in 2022)

Alex Rodriguez (2nd year — 34.3% in 2022)

Francisco Rodriguez (1st year)

Scott Rolen (6th year — 63.2% in 2022)

Jimmy Rollins (2nd year — 9.4% in 2022)

Gary Sheffield (9th year — 40.6% in 2022)

Huston Street (1st year)

Omar Vizquel (6th year — 23.9% in 2022)

Billy Wagner (8th year — 51% in 2022)

Jered Weaver (1st year)

Jayson Werth (1st year)

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.

