Biggest Offseason Questions for Orioles After Hiring New General Manager

The Baltimore Orioles have officially named their next general manager relatively early in the offseason.

The Orioles introduced Jared Banner as the franchise's new GM on Monday. The 41-year-old is expected to "lead the organization's player development, coaching and performance efforts," according to Baltimore's announcement. He'll also help Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias with "strategy, staffing, and talent acquisition, among other duties."

Baltimore finished the 2026 MLB season fourth in the American League East at 79-82, marking two straight years below .500. The Orioles also missed the playoffs the last two years after winning over 90 games and making the postseason in both 2023 and 2024. If the franchise is going to turn things around in 2027, here are some of the most important decisions Banner and the rest of Baltimore's front office will have to consider this offseason.

Will Trevor Rogers be an Oriole again in 2027?

Sep 19, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Trevor Rogers (28) throws during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Orioles have several pitchers who are expected to hit free agency this offseason. But left-hander Trevor Rogers is likely at the top of Baltimore's list of pitchers to consider re-signing. The southpaw had a 4.03 ERA in 30 starts for the Orioles this year after posting a 1.81 ERA in 18 starts last year.

Entering his age-29 season, Rogers could be highly coveted by multiple teams this offseason. The Orioles will have to decide whether to enter a potential bidding war for the left-hander. If Baltimore does move on from Rogers, it'll be interesting to see who the franchise targets this offseason for additional pitching help.

Will the Orioles make another massive splash this offseason?

Sep 16, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso (25) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last offseason, the Orioles signed first baseman Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million contract. And in his first season with Baltimore, the 31-year-old led the American League in home runs (43) and RBIs (113).

Alonso's immediate success with the Orioles could motivate the front office to make another major move this winter. If Baltimore wants to add more slugging to its lineup, the team could target players like Bo Bichette, Ian Happ, or Randy Arozarena in free agency. But it remains to be seen whether that's a realistic approach for the organization this offseason.