Boston Red Sox Outfielder Jarren Duran Releases Statement on Suicide Attempt
Jaren Duran had a breakout campaign 2024, making his first All-Star appearance and notching career-highs across the board.
Before he got to that point, though, the Boston Red Sox outfielder went through an intense personal battle off the field.
Duran was the central figure in the fourth episode of Netflix's documentary series following the 2024 Red Sox, "The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox." In that episode, Duran revealed that he attempted suicide in 2022 – his second year in the big leagues.
"I got to a point where I was sitting in my room, I had my rifle and I had a bullet and I pulled the trigger and the gun clicked, but nothing happened," Duran told Netflix. "So, to this day, I think God just didn’t let me take my own life because I seriously don’t know why it didn’t go off."
Duran, who turned 26 in September 2022, was a .219 hitter with a .622 OPS and -0.9 WAR through his first two MLB seasons. The former top prospect has hit .286 with an .823 OPS and 11.0 WAR in the two-plus seasons since, evening finishing eighth in AL MVP voting last fall.
With all eight episodes of the docuseries coming out Tuesday, Duran released a statement through the team breaking down how and why he went public with his mental health struggles.
"Talking about this wasn't easy, but it felt important," Duran wrote. "I trusted the Netflix crew, and I knew that if I was going to share this, I had to be real about it. A few years ago, I found myself in a dark place, but I'm still here, and I'm so lucky I am. And if my story can help even one person, then it was worth telling. It's that ability to help, to reach those who feel alone, that motivated me to tell my story."
At the same time, Duran made it clear that he does not want to dwell on the incident now that the Red Sox are in the thick of the 2025 regular season, looking to snap a three-year playoff drought.
"Right now, my focus is on the field," Duran wrote. "We have a postseason to chase, and that's where my head is. I've shared what I needed to share, and I appreciate everyone's understanding that my focus right now is on baseball and helping my team win a World Series."
Duran signed off with a call to action, urging fans and everyone else to get the help they may need.
"I am grateful for the tremendous support I've received," Duran wrote. "If you're struggling, please know there's help. You can call a friend, a trusted person, your doctor, or an organization like Samaritans. And, if you're in immediate danger, call 988."
Duran's parents, Octavio and Dena, also released a statement on the matter, as did Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy.
Related MLB Stories
- DELUCA HITS IL: Jonny DeLuca, who was batting .435 with a 1.002 OPS through the Rays' first nine games of 2025, will be out for at least the next 10 days due to a right shoulder strain. CLICK HERE
- FORMER ASTROS HONORED: Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker enjoyed quite the week with the Red Sox and Cubs, winning AL and NL Player of the Week honors all while the Astros struggled to string together wins.CLICK HERE
- BART MAKES HISTORY: Joey Bart followed up his first-inning homer with an RBI triple in the seventh, joining an exclusive list of Pittsburgh Pirates catchers to record both in the same game. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.