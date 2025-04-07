Former Houston Astros Teammates Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker Named Players of the Week
The Houston Astros' core took a bit of a hit this past winter, losing a pair of foundational pieces in Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker.
And while the Astros have gone 4-5 out of the gates in 2025, those two superstars have found a way to thrive elsewhere.
Tucker was named NL Player of the Week on Monday, coming off a six-game span during which he hit .391 with three home runs, two doubles, eight RBIs, two stolen bases and a 1.461 OPS with the Chicago Cubs. Bregman, meanwhile, was named AL Player of the Week after batting .407 with two home runs, five doubles, 10 RBIs, and a 1.263 OPS over the Boston Red Sox's last six games.
Houston traded Tucker to the Cubs in December, getting third baseman Isaac Paredes, young pitcher Hayden Wesneski and top prospect Cam Smith back in return. Bregman signed a $120 million contract with the Red Sox in February.
The Astros overcame a slow start to return to the postseason in 2024, but without Tucker, Bregman, George Springer, Justin Verlander or Ryan Pressly on the roster anymore, the organization's championship DNA is certainly getting thinned out. Other teams have siphoned off as much as they could, turning Houston's losses into their own wins.
