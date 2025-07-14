Fastball

Boston Red Sox All-Stars Aroldis Chapman, Alex Bregman 'Going Nowhere' at Trade Deadline

ESPN insider Jeff Passan went on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday and made it clear that the Boston Red Sox will look to load up rather than trade away its veteran stars.

Sam Connon

Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning at Fenway Park.
Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning at Fenway Park. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox went on a 10-game winning streak to close out the first half of the season, asserting themselves as a true contender in the American League.

As a result, some of the trade rumors that were starting to bubble up a month ago have fizzled out.

The Red Sox went 4-8 in the two weeks after they traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants on June 15. It didn't take long for fans and pundits alike to start considering the possibility of Boston moving off two of its biggest offseason additions – closer Aroldis Chapman and third baseman Alex Bregman – both of whom are All-Stars but could leave via free agency at the end of the year.

ESPN insider Jeff Passan went on "The Pat McAfee Show" at the MLB All-Star Game festivities in Atlanta on Monday and put those questions to rest.

"Aroldis Chapman's going nowhere, Alex Bregman's going nowhere – they're gonna add," Passan said. "And if they get another starting pitcher who can be at the top of that rotation with Garrett Crochet, Brayan Bello pitching so well, Lucas Giolito, the Boston Red Sox are legitimate World Series contenders."

Bregman recently missed seven weeks with a quad strain, but finally rejoined the lineup this past weekend. He is batting .298 with 11 home runs, 18 doubles, 35 RBIs, a .927 OPS, five defensive runs saved and a 2.9 WAR through 53 games in 2025.

As for Chapman, he is 3-2 with a 1.18 ERA, 0.763 WHIP, 13.7 strikeouts per nine innings, 17 saves and a 2.0 WAR across 41 appearances.

The Red Sox are currently 53-45, which puts them 3.0 games out of first place in the AL East. They hold the second AL Wild Card spot at the season's midpoint, boasting a 1.5-game cushion over the Seattle Mariners.

Boston is tied with the Houston Astros for the best record in the AL since June 1, so shaking things up beynd the Devers deal doesn't appear to be the most likely course of action. Instead, the front office is seemingly primed to add, rather than subtract, before the trade deadline arrives on July 31.

Related MLB Stories

  • STORY MAKES HISTORY: Trevor Story has been one of the most productive shortstops in baseball over the past month, helping the Boston Red Sox enter the All-Star break on a 10-game winning streak. CLICK HERE
  • STOWERS GETS REVENGE: Kyle Stowers, who is set to make his first career All-Star appearance this week, powered the Miami Marlins to a series-clinching win with three homers against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. CLICK HERE
  • D-BACKS TRADE RUMORS: Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Eugenio Suárez and Josh Naylor are all reportedly available as the Arizona Diamondbacks try to retool and add young pitching amid a disappointing 2025 season. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a staff writer covering baseball for “Fastball on SI.’’ He previously covered UCLA Athletics for On SI’s All Bruins site, and is a UCLA graduate, with his work there as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for On SI’s New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk. Sam lives in Boston.

Home/News