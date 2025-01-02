Fastball

Boston Red Sox Trade Acquisition Garrett Crochet Among 2025 AL Cy Young Favorites

Garrett Crochet enjoyed a breakout season with the Chicago White Sox in 2024, and now he enters 2025 with the second-best odds to win AL Cy Young with the Boston Red Sox.

Sam Connon

Jun 1, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (45) throws against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field.
Jun 1, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (45) throws against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox haven't had a starting pitcher earn a single Cy Young vote over the last three seasons, but their biggest move of the winter could buck that trend.

Garrett Crochet joined the Red Sox via a trade the Chicago White Sox in December, costing Boston a handful of top prospects in the process. The 25-year-old was the most-coveted pitcher on the trade market, though, so it makes sense that he would carry a high price tag.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Crochet has +600 odds to win the AL Cy Young Award in 2025. That is good for the second-best odds in the league, trailing only Tarik Skubal, who earned the award with the Detroit Tigers in 2024 after leading the AL in wins, ERA and strikeouts.

Kansas City Royals lefty Cole Ragans sits in third at +850, followed by Texas Rangers righty Jacob deGrom, Seattle Mariners righty Logan Gilbert, New York Yankees righty Gerrit Cole, Minnesota Twins righty Pablo López, Houston Astros lefty Framber Valdez, Tampa Bay Rays lefty Shane McClanahan and Mariners righty George Kirby.

Crochet just wrapped up his first season as a starter at the MLB level, going 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA, 1.068 WHIP, 209 strikeouts and a 4.1 WAR. He only tossed 146.0 innings, as he was still working his way back from Tommy John surgery that knocked him out for all of 2022 and the start of 2023.

The combination of Crochet's innings count and the White Sox's inept lineup costing him wins likely stood in the way of the southpaw earning Cy Young votes, but he did make the All-Star Game and win AL Comeback Player of the Year.

Crochet will now head up a rotation that features Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, free agent addition Walker Buehler and – once he returns from injury – Patrick Sandoval. Kutter Crawford is also in the mix, although he could get traded or serve as a swingman once Giolito and Sandoval are fully healthy.

FanDuel has Houck tied for 16th-best AL Cy Young odds at +3000, while Crawford ranks 33rd at +10000 and Bello ranks 37th at +150000.

Rick Porcello is the only Red Sox player to win Cy Young over the last 24 years, achieving the feat in 2016. Chris Sale – another big-time trade acquisition from the White Sox – placed second and fourth in AL Cy Young voting in his first two seasons in Boston.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/News