Boston Red Sox Trade Acquisition Garrett Crochet Among 2025 AL Cy Young Favorites
The Boston Red Sox haven't had a starting pitcher earn a single Cy Young vote over the last three seasons, but their biggest move of the winter could buck that trend.
Garrett Crochet joined the Red Sox via a trade the Chicago White Sox in December, costing Boston a handful of top prospects in the process. The 25-year-old was the most-coveted pitcher on the trade market, though, so it makes sense that he would carry a high price tag.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Crochet has +600 odds to win the AL Cy Young Award in 2025. That is good for the second-best odds in the league, trailing only Tarik Skubal, who earned the award with the Detroit Tigers in 2024 after leading the AL in wins, ERA and strikeouts.
Kansas City Royals lefty Cole Ragans sits in third at +850, followed by Texas Rangers righty Jacob deGrom, Seattle Mariners righty Logan Gilbert, New York Yankees righty Gerrit Cole, Minnesota Twins righty Pablo López, Houston Astros lefty Framber Valdez, Tampa Bay Rays lefty Shane McClanahan and Mariners righty George Kirby.
Crochet just wrapped up his first season as a starter at the MLB level, going 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA, 1.068 WHIP, 209 strikeouts and a 4.1 WAR. He only tossed 146.0 innings, as he was still working his way back from Tommy John surgery that knocked him out for all of 2022 and the start of 2023.
The combination of Crochet's innings count and the White Sox's inept lineup costing him wins likely stood in the way of the southpaw earning Cy Young votes, but he did make the All-Star Game and win AL Comeback Player of the Year.
Crochet will now head up a rotation that features Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, free agent addition Walker Buehler and – once he returns from injury – Patrick Sandoval. Kutter Crawford is also in the mix, although he could get traded or serve as a swingman once Giolito and Sandoval are fully healthy.
FanDuel has Houck tied for 16th-best AL Cy Young odds at +3000, while Crawford ranks 33rd at +10000 and Bello ranks 37th at +150000.
Rick Porcello is the only Red Sox player to win Cy Young over the last 24 years, achieving the feat in 2016. Chris Sale – another big-time trade acquisition from the White Sox – placed second and fourth in AL Cy Young voting in his first two seasons in Boston.
