Boston Red Sox Sign Former Los Angeles Angels Starting Pitcher Patrick Sandoval
The Boston Red Sox have reached an agreement with free agent starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval, ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to report Friday morning.
Sandoval, a 28-year-old left-hander, underwent an internal brace procedure in June to repair a torn UCL in his throwing elbow. As a result, he is expected to miss at least the first half of the 2025 season.
The Los Angeles Angels non-tendered Sandoval in November, making him a free agent. MLB Trade Rumors had been projected him to make $5.9 million in arbitration, and the Angels seemingly weren't willing to pay that much to retain one of their most experienced pitchers.
Sandoval has seemingly made the most of the opportunity, as Passan reported that his contract with the Red Sox will be worth $18.25 million over two seasons. Per the Boston Globe's Alex Speier, Sandoval will make $5.5 million in 2025 and $12.75 million in 2026.
Through the 16 starts he made in 2024 before he went down, Sandoval was 2-8 with a 5.08 ERA, 1.506 WHIP, 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.0 WAR.
Sandoval's peak came back in 2022, when he went 6-9 with a 2.91 ERA, 1.339 WHIP, 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings and a 3.3 WAR. Between 2021 and 2023, he put up a 16-28 record, 3.53 ERA, 1.375 WHIP, 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings and a 5.8 WAR across 72 appearances.
Boston now has one more pitcher coming off elbow surgery heading into 2025, with Sandoval joining Garrett Whitlock, Lucas Giolito, Liam Hendriks and Michael Fulmer. Whitlock likely won't be back until the All-Star break, while Giolito, Hendriks and Fulmer should at least be able to give it a go in free agency.
The Red Sox had previously been tied to John Means, another starter coming off elbow surgery, but they are likely out on the longtime Baltimore Orioles lefty now that Sandoval is in the picture.
Garrett Crochet, Brayan Bello and Tanner Houck are slated to make up the top half of Boston's rotation to open 2025. With Whitlock, Giolito and Sandoval all hurt, the last two spots could go to swingmen Kutter Crawford and Cooper Criswell – or rookie Richard Fitts – unless another move is on the horizon.
And while the investment isn't as large, Boston's front office surely hopes things work out better with this P. Sandoval than the last one they signed – longtime San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval, who posted aa -1.6 WAR across 161 games after inking a five-year, $95 million deal with the Red Sox in 2015.
