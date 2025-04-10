Fastball

Boston Red Sox Fan Goes Viral For Catching 2 Foul Balls During Extra-Inning Thriller

After snagging a foul ball in the seventh inning of Wednesday night's showdown between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, one fan caught another in the 10th.

Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox fans watch batting practice before a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park.
The temperature was sinking below 40 degrees at Fenway Park on Wednesday night as the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays were locked in a seemingly endless 1-1 tie.

After each team scored once in the first inning, both sides fell victim to extended offensive droughts. By the time the seventh inning rolled around, still neither team had gotten another run on the board.

One fan sitting down the left field line, bundled up in a Patagonia jacket and beanie, was rewarded for sticking it out through the frigid pitchers' duel, snagging a foul ball in the top of the seventh. The man hadn't moved by the 10th inning, when the score remained 1-1.

He got a second souvenir in the bottom of that frame, catching another foul ball off the bat of rookie Kristian Campbell.

With a baseball mitt on his left hand and a winter glove on his right, he raised both arms in the air in celebration, egging on cheers from other fans in his section.

Boston went on to lose 2-1 in 11 innings, but the man of the hour still came away with a couple of mementos.

The Red Sox will look to avoid a four-game sweep at the hands of the Blue Jays on Thursday. First pitch for the series finale at Fenway Park is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.

