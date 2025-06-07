Boston Red Sox Major Offseason Acquisition Gives Brutal NSFW Assessment After Rough Outing
Boston Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler didn't hold back, offering a blunt assessment of where he's at after he gave up seven runs (five earned) in just two innings on Friday night against the New York Yankees.
The Red Sox lost 9-6, falling to a disappointing 30-35 on the season.
Per Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald on social media:
Walker Buehler:
“This organization put a lot of faith in me this offseason and I've been f*cking embarrassing for us. So, it's tough. It's obviously a big game and a big rivalry that I was excited to be a part of and for it to go the way that it did is super disappointing, especially after the past two, three weeks of kind of prep and throwing and all that kind of s*it and how I'm feeling. Physically, I feel great and for it to happen that way, just it sucks.”
Signed over the offseason after a career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Buehler has gone 4-4 with a 5.18 ERA. He's struck out 44 batters in 48.2 innings and spent some time on the injured list. He hasn't been the uplifting member of the starting rotation that the Red Sox hoped for when they signed him.
Lifetime, Buehler is 51-38 with a 3.39 ERA. He spent seven seasons on the mound for Los Angeles, also missing the 2023 season because of Tommy John surgery. He helped the Dodgers win the World Series in both 2020 and 2024, closing out the Fall Classic last season against those same Yankees.
The two teams will play again on Saturday night at 7:35 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
CANDID CAMERON: Noah Cameron, the No. 5 prospect in the Royals organization, is doing things we haven't seen in more than 40 years through his first five starts. CLICK HERE:
TOUGH TO HEAR: It may be tough to think about, but a Red Sox trade of Jarren Duran actually makes some sense. Here's why. CLICK HERE:
FOR SALE: Chris Sale racked up another double-digit strikeout game and continues to climb the all-time list. CLICK HERE: