Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Reliever Jorge Alcala to Bolster Bullpen
According to reports, the Boston Red Sox have acquired hard-throwing reliever Jorge Alcala from the Minnesota Twins.
Robert Murray of Fansided was one of the first to report the trade, but the return isn't known yet.
The Red Sox defeated the Rays 4-3 on Wednesday night to improve to 34-36 on the season, and while they've won two straight games, they've been one of the biggest disappointments in the league to this point.
The addition of the right-handed Alcala should help give depth to an overused bullpen, but there's questions about if he can succeed in Boston. The 29-year-old is a seven-year veteran of the Twins who has gone 9-13 in his career with a 4.32 ERA. He's struggled this year, however, going 0-2 with an 8.88 ERA. The hope would be that the change of scenery helps him.
The Twins are currently in the playoff race themselves, so they obviously found Alcala expendable. The Red Sox haven't made the playoffs since the 2021 season and are clearly trying to get an early jump on the trade market to break that streak. One of the most successful franchises of the 2000s, a four-year playoff drought seems unfathomable.
The Red Sox will be off on Thursday and they will resume play on Friday against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET as the two teams play for the second straight weekend. Boston took two-of-three from the Yankees in New York last weekend.
Garrett Crochet will pitch for Boston.