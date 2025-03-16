Fastball

Boston Red Sox Manager Makes Interesting Declaration Regarding Closer Battle

Speaking to the media on Sunday morning, Alex Cora said he learned from his mistakes in 2019 and will look to name an official closer.

Brady Farkas

Boston Red Sox Liam Hendriks (31) pitching during the third inning of their game against the New York Mets at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on March 2.
Boston Red Sox Liam Hendriks (31) pitching during the third inning of their game against the New York Mets at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on March 2. / Chris Tilley-Imagn Images
In this story:

Speaking with the media on Sunday morning, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora made an interesting revelation about how he sees the closer battle shaking out.

Per Rob Bradford of WEEI:

Cora said he would want the Big 3 prospects to be playing regularly at whatever level they land at. Also noted wanted defined closer, saying he learned from ‘19 about wanting structure

There's always talk of "closer by committee" or "pitching to pockets," but the Red Sox seem to be going the more traditional route. The only problem is that the traditional candidates have struggled at times this spring.

Liam Hendriks is 2-0, but he's got a 10.80 ERA in five games. He's also posted a WHIP of 2.40. A three-time All-Star, the 36-year-old Hendriks is a 13-year big league veteran. He has played for the Twins, Royals, Blue Jays, Athletics and White Sox. For his career, he's 33-34 with a 3.82 ERA. He's got 116 career saves, the bulk of which have come since 2019.

Aroldis Chapman, now 37, has been better but not perfect. He's 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA. He's struck out 10 batters in five innings, but he's also walked four batters. Control remains his biggest question.

He spent the 2024 campaign with the Pittsburgh Pirates, appearing in 68 games. He went 5-5 with a 3.79 ERA, registering 14 saves in total. He took over at the end of the year for an injured David Bednar, getting nine saves in his place.

A 15-year veteran, Chapman has spent time with the Cincinnati RedsNew York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers and Pirates. He helped the Cubs win the World Series in 2016 and the Rangers take the title in 2023.

Should neither of these two assume the role, there's a chance that Justin Slaten could get it.

Brady Farkas
