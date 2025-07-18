Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Was at Coldplay Concert That Took Social Media By Storm
The Boston Red Sox were well-represented down in Atlanta this week, with Garrett Crochet, Aroldis Chapman and Alex Bregman each earning All-Star selections.
Their manager, on the other hand, enjoyed his time off by stepping away from baseball for a few days. Alex Cora didn't exactly have a quiet week, though, as he told reporters at Wrigley Field on Friday.
"It was good, it was good," Cora said, laughing. "I was actually at the Wednesday concert. Yeah, yeah, it was fun."
Cora was referring to the show that Coldplay put on at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, just about 30 miles southwest of Fenway Park.
Yes – that Coldplay show.
During the concert, a man and woman were shown on the jumbotron. She immediately turned around, while he crouched down out of view from the camera. Lead singer Chris Martin, narrating the moment, posited that they were either very shy or having an affair.
The man turned out to be Andy Byron, the CEO of New York-based software firm Astronomer. The woman was Astronomer's chief human relations officer, Kristin Cabot.
Byron is married, while Cabot reportedy got divorced in 2022.
The internet was ablaze with clips of the moment, as well as hard-hitting news stories digging into the infidelity and endless jokes mocking Byron and Cabot. The St. Louis Cardinals and Seattle Mariners were among the MLB teams who joined in on the fun in their own ways.
It doesn't seem like Dan Wilson or Oliver Marmol were able to witness the moment first-hand, however, like Cora did.
