Boston Red Sox Outfielder Jarren Duran Repeats Historic Feat Prior to All-Star Break
Jarren Duran has flown further under the radar in 2025 compared to his breaking campaign in 2024, but the Boston Red Sox outfielder has still been putting up historic numbers.
Through 97 games this season, Duran has hit eight home runs, 25 doubles, 10 triples, notching 50 RBIs, 52 runs and 16 stolen bases along the way.
From the first All-Star Game in 1933 through 2023, no player had ever entered the break with at least 25 doubles, 10 triples and 15 stolen bases, according to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens. Duran became the first to accomplish the feat last year, then he did it again this season.
Duran was the MVP of the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, but he was not selected to participate in the Midsummer Classic a year later. While he was batting .284 with an .824 OPS and 5.0 WAR midway through 2024, Duran is currently batting .258 with a .749 OPS and 2.2 WAR.
While it doesn't seem like Duran will finished eighth in AL MVP voting or make the All-MLB Second Team in 2025, as he did in 2024, the 28-year-old does lead MLB triples with the most plate appearances and at-bats in the AL. That makes Duran valuable not only to the Red Sox's lineup, but also to interested parties in potential trade talks.
It remains to be seen if Boston is willing to part ways with one of its most consistent contributors, especially amid a 10-game winning streak, but the outfield depth chart is a bit crowded. The July 31 trade deadline is now less than two weeks away, so his fate will be decided before then.
