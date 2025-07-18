Atlanta Braves Acquire Veteran Swingman Dane Dunning in Trade With Texas Rangers
The Texas Rangers traded right-handed pitcher Dane Dunning to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for right-handed pitcher José Ruiz and cash considerations Thursday night, per announcements from each team.
Dunning had been with the Rangers since December 2020, when they acquired him from the Chicago White Sox as part of the Lance Lynn deal. He was an on-and-off member of Texas' rotation for the next four years, but he was not getting as much run in 2025.
Since starting the season in Triple-A, Dunning has made just five appearances in the big leagues, all of which came out of the bullpen. He put up a 3.38 ERA, 1.313 WHIP and 0.1 WAR in that limited action, though, also notching two saves.
Dunning's best season came in 2023, when he went 12-7 with a 3.70 ERA, 1.263 WHIP and 2.7 WAR across 172.2 innings. He also took the mound five team that postseason, securing a World Series ring in the process.
For his career, Dunning is 28-32 with a 4.34 ERA, 1.365 WHIP, 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings and a 4.1 WAR. The 30-year-old is under team control through the end of the 2026 season.
In order to free up space for Dunning on the 40-man roster, the Braves designated Jesse Chavez for assignment.
Ruiz was designated for assignment on June 20, but he hung around in the Braves' organization after accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett. The 30-year-old reliever opened 2025 with the Philadelphia Phillies, who designated him for assignment themselves on June 1.
Across 2.0 innings in Atlanta, Ruiz gave up two hits, three walks and three earned runs. He already owned an 8.16 ERA, 1.884 WHIP and -0.6 WAR through 16 games with the Phillies.
Ruiz and Dunning were teammates together on the 2020 White Sox, even if it was just for a short time. The former had a much longer stint in Chicago, playing for the club from 2018 until 2023.
After so much stability in that stretch, making 177 appearances out of the White Sox's bullpen, Ruiz is set to join his fifth organization in just over two years. He has an 11-9 record, 4.62 ERA, 1.486 WHIP, 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.8 WAR for his career.
The Rangers and Braves got the pitcher swap across the finish line with two weeks to spare before the trade deadline, giving both teams plenty of time to reset and make additional moves.
