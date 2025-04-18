Fastball

Boston Red Sox Rookie Kristian Campbell Explains Story Behind 1st Career Home Run

Kristian Campbell hit the first home run of his big league career against the Texas Rangers on March 29, but he had to negotiate with the Boston Red Sox's bullpen to get the ball back.

Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Kristian Campbell (28) hits an RBI single during the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park.
/ Eric Canha-Imagn Images
It didn't take long for Boston Red Sox rookie Kristian Campbell to reach a major milestone in the big leagues, considering he hit his first home run just three games into his MLB career.

The 22-year-old second baseman went yard against the Texas Rangers on March 29, belting a solo homer 431 feet to left-center. The ball cleared the wall and bounced right into the visiting bullpen, which was apparently both a blessing and curse for Campbell.

Manager Alex Cora initially broke the story that the Red Sox's relievers tried to get Campbell to pay for the souvenir. Campbell shared his own account of the journey to get the ball back in a video MLB posted to social media Friday afternoon.

"My first homer was in Texas and I hit it into the bullpen, which is a good thing cause I can get it back," Campbell said. "They were holding it from me, they wanted to negotiate for the ball. They hid it from me and stuff for a day and then they gave it to me the next day and I got to give it to my family so it was a good little prank. They said they still want to negotiate about it."

Campbell signed an eight-year, $60 million contract a week after the ordeal in Arlington. Had they known their young teammate was about to strike it big, perhaps Boston's bullpen would have kept holding out in the negotiations.

After entering 2025 as the No. 7 prospect in baseball, Campbell has hit .302 with three home runs, four doubles, six RBIs, 10 walks, one stolen base, a .900 OPS and 0.6 WAR through 18 games.

The Red Sox are set to open a series with the Chicago White Sox on Friday night, penciling Campbell in as their starting second baseman and No. 7 hitter. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

