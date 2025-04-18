MLB Insider Suggests Baltimore Orioles Could Add Arm After Grayson Rodriguez Setback
The Baltimore Orioles got some discouraging injury news on Thursday, potentially changing the arc of their season.
Right-handed pitcher Grayson Rodriguez has been on a minor league rehab assignment working through an elbow injury that has kept him out since July 2024. Rodriguez suffered a new shoulder injury during a recent bullpen session, though, and is now set to undergo an MRI.
MLB Network insider Jon Morosi went on "MLB Central" Friday morning to discuss how Rodriguez's setback would impact the Orioles. After reflecting on Baltimore's failure to make the right moves at last summer's deadline, Morosi posited that the franchise could take a more aggressive approach in 2025.
"They've gotta find a way to get a healthy rotation now," Morosi said. "They probably need one more arm at some point – whether it's a healthy Rodriguez or someone from outside the organization – if they're gonna find a way to keep pace in the always competitive AL East."
Baltimore acquired Zach Eflin and Trevor Rogers from the Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins, respectively, last July. Eflin is currently sidelined with a lat injury, while Rogers is out with a right knee subluxation for at least another month and won't have a guaranteed big league rotation spot upon his return.
The Orioles' shorthanded rotation ranked No. 29 in MLB with a 5.29 ERA before Japanese rookie Tomoyuki Sugano turned in a quality start on Thursday. As a result, Baltimore is sitting fourth in the AL East at 8-10.
Getting Rodriguez would likely change that, considering the 25-year-old former top prospect went 13-4 with a 3.86 ERA in 2024, but his status is now up in the air. Whether it's San Diego Padres righty Dylan Cease or Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara, another top-level start could help stabilize Baltimore's season.
Related MLB Stories
- LHP COMBINE TO MAKE HISTORY: From Diamondbacks veteran Eduardo Rodriguez and Yankees reliever Tim Hill to Phillies All-Star Cristopher Sánchez, big league lefties went 5-0 on Thursday. CLICK HERE
- ROCKIES FIRE HITTING COACH: Hensley Muelens, who oversaw the Rockies' offense over the past three seasons, has been relieved of his duties and replaced by former manager Clint Hurdle. CLICK HERE
- JUDGE ON HISTORIC TEAR: Aaron Judge has put up video game numbers over his past 162 games, slotting the Yankees slugger alongside Babe Ruth in the MLB history books. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.