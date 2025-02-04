Boston Red Sox, St. Louis Cardinals Reportedly Re-Open Nolan Arenado Trade Talks
The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals have had "recent communication" about third baseman Nolan Arenado, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Tuesday afternoon.
The Red Sox have been tied to Arenado since the early days of the offseason, when the Cardinals made it clear they were looking to move off of the eight-time All-Star. It seemed like the Houston Astros were in line to trade for Arenado in December, but the 10-time Gold Glove winner invoked his full no-trade clause to block a deal.
While there hadn't been much public movement in regards to Arenado in the ensuing seven weeks, he may not have to open spring training with the Cardinals after all.
Morosi notes that Chaim Bloom, who St. Louis promoted to president of baseball operations last fall, has first-hand knowledge of Boston's farm system from his four years running their front office. That could help get a trade across the finish line, although Arenado's seal of approval would also be required.
The Red Sox were on Arenado's initial list of preferred destinations, as were the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, San Diego Padres, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.
There's also the matter of Arenado's contract, which has three years and $74 million left on it. The Colorado Rockies are paying $10 million of that over the next two seasons, but teams looking to trade for Arenado would surely want the Cardinals to eat some of that money as well.
The Red Sox have superstar Rafael Devers in place at third base, making Arenado an awkward fit on the surface. Even though Arenado is willing to move to first base, up-and-comer Triston Casas has that job locked down in Boston.
Arenado bumping either Devers or Casas to designated hitter would presumably result in Masataka Yoshida returning to the outfield. Manager Alex Cora gave Yoshida just 1.0 inning in left in 2024, supposedly due to a lingering right shoulder injury, but fielding has hardly ever been his strongest tool.
Maybe the Cardinals would absorb Yoshida and the three years, $55.8 million left on his deal instead of continuing to pay Arenado, or maybe the Red Sox will follow through on trading Casas elsewhere for a starting pitcher. Regardless, acquiring Arenado would provide much-needed defensive reinforcements to an infield that was among the worst in baseball in 2024. His right-handed bat would also be welcome in an extremely lefty-heavy Boston lineup.
Arenado, 33, was one of the most efficient all-around players in baseball for the better part of a decade. Between 2014 and 2022, Arenado hit .291 with an .898 OPS, averaging 37 home runs, 40 doubles, 119 RBI, 18 defensive runs saved and a 6.4 WAR per 162 games.
In 152 games last season, though, Arenado hit .272 with 16 home runs, 23 doubles, 71 RBI, a .719 OPS, six defensive runs saved and a 2.5 WAR.
The Red Sox have been linked to free agent third baseman Alex Bregman for months as well, but the Astros, Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs are also still pursuing him. If Boston is falling behind in the Bregman sweepstakes, it checks out that the front office would be looping back to St. Louis to discuss a potential backup plan in Arenado.
Related MLB Stories
- PIVETTA RETURN REMAINS POSSIBLE: With other teams scared off by the draft pick compensation tied to him, Nick Pivetta could win up going back to Boston. CLICK HERE
- BEHIND THE CROCHET TRADE: Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer said he was on the phone with Chase Meidroth when the latter found out he was traded to the White Sox. READ MORE
- BETTS STILL LOVES BOSTON: Mookie Betts made it clear that he isn't holding any grudges five years after the Red Sox traded him to the Dodgers. READ MORE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.