St. Louis Cardinals Star Nolan Arenado Reportedly Blocks Trade to Houston Astros
Third baseman Nolan Arenado has told the St. Louis Cardinals that he would not waive his no-trade clause to complete a potential deal with the Houston Astros, MLB.com reported Wednesday.
Arenado, 33, has been at the center of trade rumors all offseason long, with Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak going as far as telling reporters at the Winter Meetings that he intended to move the eight-time All-Star. St. Louis is heading into a rebuild of sorts, and Arenado does not appear to fit their timeline.
Moving Arenado isn't a simple move, for reasons beyond his no-trade clause. The veteran is due $74 million over the next three years, and while the Colorado Rockies are on the hook for $10 million, the remaining $64 million still represent a big commitment for any interested party looking to take him on.
Per MLB.com, St. Louis was willing to send $20 million to $25 million to Houston alongside Arenado. Because of deferrals and the amount Colorado is already paying, that would leave the Astros responsible for $40 million to $45 million of Arenado's contract over the next three years.
Talks between the Cardinals and Astros are still ongoing, but a source told MLB.com that a swap was "definitely not close" to being completed. And with Arenado now stepping in to block the move, Houston's front office apparently isn't holding out much hope that he will change his mind.
The Astros traded All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs last week, one year before he was set to hit free agency. While they got third baseman Isaac Paredes back as part of that deal, Paredes could move to first base if Houston were to acquire a third baseman of Arenado's caliber.
Arenado won 10 consecutive Gold Gloves between 2013 and 2022, and he was a finalist again in 2024. Reports surfaced earlier in the offseason that Arenado might be willing to move to first base if that helps either St. Louis or his next team, but he would be a far superior defensive option in the hot corner compared to Paredes.
With Arenado likely ruled out for the Astros, a reunion with Alex Bregman could be back on the table. The team previously offered the two-time All-Star a six-year, $156 million contract, but he is apparently seeking a total closer to $200 million.
As for the Cardinals, they granted Arenado permission to speak with other teams and find the destination he would like best. His reported list of ideal suitors consists of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.
Arenado hit .272 with 16 home runs, 71 RBI, a .719 OPS and a 2.5 WAR across 152 games in 2024. The five-time Silver Slugger winner hit .291 with a .905 OPS between 2015 and 2022, averaging 39 home runs, 122 RBI and a 6.5 WAR per 162 games in that span as he built out a potentially Hall of Fame-worthy resume.
