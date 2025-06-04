Boston Red Sox Star Closer Could Become Big Trade Deadline Piece, Per Report
According to The Athletic, Boston Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman could be one of the names that shapes the trade deadline in 2025.
Chapman has been nearly as good as ever, still generating extreme velocity while excelling in basically every ninth-inning metric. He’s been exactly what the Red Sox needed to return to relevance, except the team as a whole hasn’t kept pace. There’s an argument to be made that the Red Sox should trade an outfielder no matter what — to open a spot for top prospect Roman Anthony — but if they continue to hover around .500, Boston could become the second team in three years to deal Chapman at the deadline. The last team to do it was the 2023 Royals, who got ace Cole Ragans in the deal.
The Red Sox were built to win the World Series this season after signing Alex Bregman, Walker Buehler and Chapman, while also trading for Garrett Crochet. However, it just hasn't materialized thus far. Boston enters play on Wednesday at 29-34 and in fourth place in the American League East and with Triston Casas out for the year and Bregman on the injured list, thinks aren't necessarily going to get better.
As mentioned, Chapman has been excellent. The 37-year-old has a 1.80 ERA in 27 games, striking out 33 batters in 25.0 innings. He has a 0.96 WHIP and nine saves. A 16-year veteran of the Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Red Sox, Chapman is one of the most dominant relievers of the 2010s. He also won a World Series in 2016 with the Cubs and in 2023 with the Rangers.
Lifetime, he's 58-47 with a 2.60 ERA.
Related MLB Stories
CONTINUING ON: Luke Voit, who led baseball in home runs in the pandemic-2020 season, will continue his career in Japan. CLICK HERE:
ON THE MOVE? Jarren Duran, who won the All-Star Game MVP last year, is drawing trade interest from the San Diego Padres. CLICK HERE:
ELLY THE MAN: Elly De La Cruz, still just 23, is in a rare and elite class of baseball history for the Cincinnati Reds. CLICK HERE: