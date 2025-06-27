Boston Red Sox Star Has Simple Message in Wake of Team Trading Rafael Devers
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran sat down with the popular 'Section 10' podcast on Thursday night to discuss a bevy of topics, including the team's controversial decision to trade Rafael Devers to the Giants nearly two weeks ago.
Duran said that players don't have time to be bitter about the trade in the way that fans do. More thoughts are provided here, in a video from co-host Tyler Milliken.
Jarren Duran on the Rafael Devers trade:
“What’s crying about it going to do? It’s not going to bring him back… I love Raffy. I still love him. It was always funny to see him smiling and laughing like a kid.”
Highlights how the last few weeks has only made the team closer.
Devers, 28, is one of the best hitters in baseball, and the Red Sox have been worse since dealing him to San Francisco. They just got swept by the Los Angeles Angels and enter play on Friday at 40-42 and in fourth place in the American League East. Furthermore, they are on the outside-looking-in of the wild card picture as well.
Boston hasn't made the playoffs since the 2021 season.
After winning the MVP of the All-Star Game last year, Duran has struggled this season as well. He's hitting just .254 with five homers and 38 RBIs. He's stolen 15 bases, but has only posted an OPS+ of 98, suggesting he's been a below-average player.
The Red Sox are back in action on Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. First pitch is 7:10 p.m. ET as Brayan Bello (BOS) pitches against Jose Berrios (TOR).
