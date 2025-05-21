Red Sox Pitcher Walker Buehler Calls Out Mets Star Francisco Lindor After Ejection
Tempers flared when Boston Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler got ejected Tuesday night, but the drama didn't end there.
Buehler had just put New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor on first base by plunking his back foot with one out in the top of the third inning and the score tied 0-0. Video replay showed that Lindor leaned into the pitch, trying and failing to take it off his front knee.
Lindor still got a free pass, though, and Juan Soto took his place in the batter's box. Buehler proceeded to pound a cutter safely inside the strike zone, only for home plate umpire Mike Estabrook to call it a ball when catcher Carlos Narvaez popped up to try to catch Lindor stealing.
Buehler had some choice words for Estabrook, who ripped off his mask and came charging toward the mound. That situation escalated, all while Lindor stood on second base urging Estabrook to toss Buehler.
Lindor got his wish, as Estabrook ejected Buehler – and then manager Alex Cora.
Clips of Lindor leaning into Buehler's pitch, then pleading for his ejection, started to make the rounds on social media. It had been a few hours since he got sent back to the clubhouse, but Buehler still had some NSFW language left in the tank when those videos came across his timeline.
"I wouldn't want me out there either," Buehler wrote. "Sad thing is the BULLPEN is full of f**king animals. Tough choice."
Buehler had the right idea regarding the Red Sox's relievers, as Brennan Bernardino, Garrett Whitlock, Justin Wilson, Greg Weissert, Justin Slaten and Aroldis Chapman combined for 6.2 shutout innings Tuesday night. The Red Sox went on to win 2-0, clinching their series against the Mets.
The last time Buehler faced the Mets was in Game 3 of the 2024 NLCS, back when he was still a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 30-year-old right-hander tossed 4.0 scoreless innings that night, racking up six strikeouts as his team went on to win 8-0.
Boston and New York will meet one more time on Wednesday, with first pitch from Fenway Park scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET. Buehler, meanwhile, won't see the mound again until this coming weekend against the Baltimore Orioles.
