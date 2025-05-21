Philadelphia Phillies, Colorado Rockies Reach Opposing Milestones in One-Sided Affair
The battle of haves and have-nots in Denver on Tuesday night went just about as expected.
The Colorado Rockies were once again hosting the Philadelphia Phillies, fresh off losing the series opener 9-3. Game two technically marked a step in the right direction for the Rockies, who only lost 7-4 the second time around.
Philadelphia went up 3-0 in the first inning, though, and eventually led 7-1 midway through the seventh. An RBI single in the seventh, then two more in the ninth, made the score look more competitive on paper than it felt in the moment.
By the end of the night, the Phillies had recorded their 30th win of the season, reaching the benchmark before any other National League team. Their .625 winning percentage is the second-best in MLB, trailing only the Detroit Tigers.
As for the Rockies, Tuesday marked their seventh loss in eight games and their 40th on the season. No other team across the entire league has even reached 35 yet.
Colorado's 8-40 record is a whole six games worse than where the Chicago White Sox stood at this point in the 2024 campaign. That White Sox squad went on to post the worst record in modern MLB history at 41-121, while this year's Rockies are tracking to go 27-135.
The Rockies' -153 run differential is 64 runs worse than any team in the league. At this pace, Colorado could post a -516 run differential, demolishing the modern record of -349 set by the 1932 Boston Red Sox.
The first-place Phillies have a chance to clinch their series against the bottom-feeding Rockies on Wednesday, with first pitch from Coors Field scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET.
