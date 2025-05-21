Yankees Manager Aaron Boone, Rangers Hitting Coach Bret Boone Swap Lineup Cards
When Aaron Boone reached the big leagues for the first time in 1997, he was arm-in-arm with his older brother.
Three decades have passed since Aaron and Bret Boone suited up for the Cincinnati Reds, as they proceeded to go head-to-head 24 times with various teams over the years. Bret made three All-Star appearances before retiring in 2006, while Aaron retired in 2009 with one All-Star appearance under his belt.
Aaron, 52, has been the manager of the New York Yankees since 2018, while Bret, 56, didn't join an MLB staff until he came on as the Texas Rangers' hitting coach on May 5.
That set the stage for a Boone battle in the Bronx on Tuesday, with the Yankees and Rangers opening up a three-game series against each other. Aaron and Bret met at home plate with the umpires to exchange lineup cards and pose for a brief photoshoot, reviving a sibling rivalry that had been dormant for 20 years.
The Yankees currently lead the Rangers 3-0 through six frames.
