Milwaukee Brewers Pitcher Logan Henderson Continues Historic Start to Career
The Milwaukee Brewers' rotation has been gutted by injuries in 2025, leading them to turn to some unexpected faces through the first two months of action.
Logan Henderson has risen to the occasion, and then some.
Henderson made his third big league start Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, going 5.0 innings deep. The 23-year-old right-hander allowed zero runs, two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts before getting the hook.
Milwaukee's bullpen gave up a couple runs in the seventh inning, but they still hung on to win 5-2. That brought Henderson to 3-0 on the season, all while his ERA dropped to 1.69 and his WHIP fell to 0.813.
According to OptaSTATS, Henderson is the only MLB pitcher in the modern era to record a win and at least seven strikeouts in each of his first career appearances.
Henderson is currently ranked as the Brewers' No. 12 prospect, third-highest among pitchers behind only Jacob Misiorowski and Robert Gasser.
Across 203.2 career innings in the minors, Henderson is 16-11 with a 3.00 ERA, 0.982 WHIP and 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings. That kind of production gave Milwaukee's brass enough faith to call upon the young righty when Aaron Civale, Nestor Cortes, Brandon Woodruff, Jose Quintana, DL Hall, Robert Gasser and Aaron Ashby were all on the injured list.
Henderson was sent back down to Triple-A after posting a quality start in his MLB debut last month, so the righty's standing on the active roster probably isn't secure enough to weather the returns of all those veterans. Regardless, he has shown that he can step up when needed, and that he certainly has what it takes to deal in the big leagues.
The Brewers are now in a position to sweep the Orioles on Wednesday. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- AARON VS. BRET: The Boone brothers met at home plate prior to Tuesday's series opener between the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers, going head to head for the first time since their playing days. CLICK HERE
- YOUNG BANGED UP: Even though the X-rays on Jacob Young's left shoulder came back negative on Saturday, the Washington Nationals outfielder missed his second straight game on Tuesday. CLICK HERE
- NATE THE GREAT: Nathan Eovaldi leads MLB with a 0.766 WHIP so far in 2025, setting the Texas Rangers righty on a path that has only been walked by Jacob deGrom, Clayton Kershaw, Pedro Martinez and Kenta Maeda. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.