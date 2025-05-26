Boston Red Sox' Starting Pitchers Have Been Ridiculously Unproductive in Month of May
After splitting a weekend series with the woeful Baltimore Orioles, the Boston Red Sox are now back under .500 at 27-28 on the season.
While much has gone wrong for Boston of late, including recent injuries to Alex Bregman and Triston Casas, one of the biggest reasons for the team's lack of sustained success has been the lack of productivity from the starting rotation outside of Garrett Crochet.
According to Brian Barrett of The Ringer, the Sox' starters have just two wins in 23 games in May. They've also failed to get through the sixth inning consistently, forcing more dependance on the bullpen.
Walker Buehler was on the injured list for a solid portion of the month, and Tanner Houck and Richard Fitts still are, but Lucas Giolito has struggled to the tune of a 5.27 ERA, though he did throw a seven-inning gem on Saturday. Brayan Bello, who is supposed to be a building block for the rotation, has a 4.08 ERA and a1.70 WHIP. He's failed to go five full innings in any of his last four starts.
The Red Sox are back in action on Memorial Day Monday when they travel to Milwaukee to take on the underachieving Brewers. They enter play at 26-28 and in fourth place in the National League Central.
First pitch from American Family Field is set for 2:10 p.m. ET as Crochet takes the mound against right-hander Chad Patrick.
Crochet is 4-3 with a 1.98 ERA on the season while Patrick is 2-4 with a 3.23. Crochet already has 78 strikeouts.
