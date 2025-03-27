Boston Red Sox Rookie Kristian Campbell Locks in Jersey Number Ahead of MLB Debut
With Kristian Campbell officially climbing his way onto the Boston Red Sox's active roster, fans are sure to be in the market for the second baseman's jersey.
Campbell – the No. 7 prospect in baseball – will wear No. 28 on his back this season, as he did during spring training. Danny Jansen and Garrett Cooper both wore No. 28 for the Red Sox in 2024, but neither is in Boston anymore.
After wearing No. 2 at Georgia Tech, Campbell wore No. 22 with High-A Greenville, No. 7 with Double-A Portland and No. 38 with Triple-A Worcester.
Premier free agent acquisition Alex Bregman snagged No. 2 after wearing the number for nine years with the Houston Astros. Garrett Whitlock still dons No. 22, while Masataka Yoshida has No. 7.
Campbell will still have a pretty standard jersey number when he takes the field for the first time, rather than the higher digits that younger players typically have to work with. Ceddanne Rafaela, for example, wore No. 43 when he debuted in 2023 and kept it for all of 2024, but switched to No. 3 this offseason once Reese McGuire was out the door.
The most notable Red Sox players to wear No. 28 are J.D. Martinez, Robbie Ross, Adrián González and Doug Mirabelli, Steve Crawford and Sparky Lyle.
Campbell is slated to make his MLB debut Thursday against the Texas Rangers. First pitch for the Opening Day showdown is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.
The 22-year-old has only appeared in 137 minor league games since getting selected in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft. In that limited action, Campbell has hit .327 with 21 home runs, 36 doubles, five triples, 82 RBIs, 103 runs, 27 stolen bases, a .986 OPS.
Campbell hit .167 with a .576 OPS in 20 games of Grapefruit League action this spring. From March 6 on, though, Campbell hit .279 with a 1.000 OPS, including the Spring Breakout game and both exhibition contests against Sultanes de Monterrey.
Related MLB Stories
- 2025 MLB PREDICTIONS: The "Fastball On SI" staff joined forces to predict every award, division winner and World Series champion ahead of the 2025 season. CLICK HERE
- EVERY OPENING DAY SP: From Tarik Skubal and Blake Snell to Garrett Crochet, Zack Wheeler and Chris Sale, there will be no shortage of aces taking the mound across MLB on Opening Day. CLICK HERE
- DEVERS, BREGMAN GIVEN ROLES: Manager Alex Cora confirmed that Rafael Devers will become the Red Sox's everyday designated hitter with Alex Bregman taking over at third base. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.