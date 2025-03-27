Fastball

Boston Red Sox Rookie Kristian Campbell Locks in Jersey Number Ahead of MLB Debut

Kristian Campbell, who made the Boston Red Sox's Opening Day roster after showing promise in spring training, is set to wear No. 28 on the back of his jersey in 2025.

Kristian Campbell comes off the field during a Red Sox Spring Training game at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida.
Kristian Campbell comes off the field during a Red Sox Spring Training game at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida. / WooSox Photo/Ashley Green / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
With Kristian Campbell officially climbing his way onto the Boston Red Sox's active roster, fans are sure to be in the market for the second baseman's jersey.

Campbell – the No. 7 prospect in baseball – will wear No. 28 on his back this season, as he did during spring training. Danny Jansen and Garrett Cooper both wore No. 28 for the Red Sox in 2024, but neither is in Boston anymore.

After wearing No. 2 at Georgia Tech, Campbell wore No. 22 with High-A Greenville, No. 7 with Double-A Portland and No. 38 with Triple-A Worcester.

Premier free agent acquisition Alex Bregman snagged No. 2 after wearing the number for nine years with the Houston Astros. Garrett Whitlock still dons No. 22, while Masataka Yoshida has No. 7.

Campbell will still have a pretty standard jersey number when he takes the field for the first time, rather than the higher digits that younger players typically have to work with. Ceddanne Rafaela, for example, wore No. 43 when he debuted in 2023 and kept it for all of 2024, but switched to No. 3 this offseason once Reese McGuire was out the door.

The most notable Red Sox players to wear No. 28 are J.D. Martinez, Robbie Ross, Adrián González and Doug Mirabelli, Steve Crawford and Sparky Lyle.

Campbell is slated to make his MLB debut Thursday against the Texas Rangers. First pitch for the Opening Day showdown is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.

The 22-year-old has only appeared in 137 minor league games since getting selected in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft. In that limited action, Campbell has hit .327 with 21 home runs, 36 doubles, five triples, 82 RBIs, 103 runs, 27 stolen bases, a .986 OPS.

Campbell hit .167 with a .576 OPS in 20 games of Grapefruit League action this spring. From March 6 on, though, Campbell hit .279 with a 1.000 OPS, including the Spring Breakout game and both exhibition contests against Sultanes de Monterrey.

Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

