Boston Red Sox Trade Veteran Left-Hander to Athletics
After designating him for assignment over the weekend, the Boston Red Sox have traded left-handed pitcher Sean Newcomb to the Athletics for cash considerations.
The team made the announcement on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old Newcomb has gone 0-4 for the Red Sox this season, pitching to a 3.95 ERA in 12 games (five starts). Despite his poor record, he's struck out 41 batters in 41.0 innings, showing he has some swing-and-miss stuff which teams value.
He has struggled to limit traffic on the bases, allowing 55 hits and 17 walks in those 41.0 innings. He'll head to West Sacramento to join an A's team that he played for in 2023 and 2024.
Lifetime, Newcomb is 28-29 with a 4.46 ERA. He's played for the Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, A's and Red Sox. He won a career-high 12 games for the Braves in 2018.
As for the Red Sox, they enter play on Tuesday at a disappointing 27-29. They are in fourth place in the American League East despite having lofty expectations at the beginning of the season. Trevor Story has slumped to a .222 average and Alex Bregman is on the injured list, as is Triston Casas. Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito and Tanner Houck have all missed time with injury.
Boston will take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at 7:40 p.m. ET. The Red Sox have not named a starter yet as of this posting. The Brewers will counter with former Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians starter Aaron Civale. He's 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA. He's spent much of the year on the injured list and has made only two appearances thus far.
