Boston Sports Radio Host Takes Shot at Red Sox First Baseman Triston Casas
On Tuesday, Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas stepped in a little bit of a public relations nightmare when he opined that Rafael Devers should play third base, Alex Bregman should play second base and neither of Marcelo Mayer or Kristian Campbell should make the Opening Day roster.
The defensive positioning for Boston has become the biggest storyline of spring training in the early going, with Devers insisting that he doesn't want to move off third base at all.
Now, there's a few ways to look at what Casas has said. On one hand, he's certainly created some drama and fueled a fire that the Red Sox don't really need. Two, he's just an athlete being honest, and in a world where most athletes don't want to talk to the media, we should appreciate his honestly.
It seems as if Dan Roche of 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston takes the former position, hammering Casas on Tuesday for creating more issues that the Red Sox don't need. He also insisted that Casas hasn't accomplished anything in his career and therefore has no right to give such opinions.
Casas, 25, is a former top prospect who made his debut in 2022. He hit 24 homers in a solid 2023 season but struggled to stay healthy in 2024, playing in just 63 games. Armed with prodigious power, he did hit 13 homers in those 63 games and figures to be a big part of the Red Sox offensive attack moving forward.
