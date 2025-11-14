Former Red Sox World Series Champion to Join Banana Ball League
Former Red Sox outfielder and 2018 World Series champion Jackie Bradley Jr. has not played in the major leagues since the 2023 season. But instead of retiring, Bradley is taking a different path in an effort to extend his playing career.
Bradley was drafted with the No. 1 pick by the Indianapolis Clowns in the inaugural Banana Ball League draft on Thursday night. The exhibition baseball league, made famous by the Savannah Bananas, will play a 60-game schedule in 2026 featuring six teams: the Bananas, Clowns, Party Animals, Firefighters, Loco Beach Coconuts and the Texas Tailgaters.
The opportunity for Bradley to join the Banana Ball league, specifically with the Clowns, was a meaningful one. The Clowns' addition to Banana Ball next season is a revival of the club from their days in the Negro Leagues. The Clowns were disbanded in 1989, but have now been brought back to play in 2026.
"I feel like this was another opportunity to not only the league, but to be able to help the people behind me to...hopefully, catapult other African-American ballplayers to want to play the game," Bradley told ESPN.
The 2016 American League All-Star is not ruling out a return to the major leagues, but is also happy with where things stand in regard to his professional career.
"If there's an opportunity to go back, I would obviously weigh that," Bradley added. "If that's for my family, then I'm not going to rule out any opportunities. But it's not something I'm striving for. I'm very content with how my career has unfolded. I've been truly blessed. I'm just enjoying the moment."