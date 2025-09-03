Red Sox Star Rookie Roman Anthony Leaves Game vs. Guardians With Injury
Red Sox star rookie outfielder Roman Anthony left the fourth inning of Tuesday night's contest against the Guardians with a back injury.
Anthony, who was hitting .291 on the season entering Tuesday as a breakout star in Boston's lineup, swung hard and missed at a breaking ball from Cleveland pitcher Slade Cecconi. He immediately grabbed his lower back and did not return to the game.
The Red Sox said Anthony was dealing with "left oblique tightness."
Boston entered Tuesday night with a 77–62 record and just 2.5 games out of first place in a hotly contested American League East. The Red Sox and the Yankees are in a tie for second in the division behind the Blue Jays.
Any long-term injury to Anthony would be impactful to the Red Sox, who hope to not only win the division but compete for the American League pennant.